KP CS stresses targeted operations against terrorists, vows public consultation in security measures

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah has said that only targeted operations will be carried out against terrorists, and any action by the armed forces will be undertaken in consultation with the people.

He emphasized that military operations are never the government’s preference, but sometimes become unavoidable as terrorists exploit villages and community spaces to attack security forces.

Addressing a grand jirga on the security situation at Blambat Assembly Hall in Timergara, Shahab Ali Shah urged tribal elders and community leaders to fulfill their responsibilities, noting that public cooperation is essential to avoid large-scale operations.

He underlined that “Pakistan belongs to all of us, and every citizen must contribute to peace and stability.”

The jirga was also attended by Inspector General of Police KP Zulfiqar Hameed, Commissioner Malakand Division Abid Wazir, RPO Malakand Sher Akbar, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Muhammad Arif Khan, DPO Lower Dir Abdul Salam, provincial assembly members, former legislators, and prominent tribal elders.

The CS clarified that the challenge of counterterrorism differs from conventional warfare as militants use local populations as human shields, making careful, targeted action necessary to minimize civilian harm.

He said that past successes against militancy were achieved only when the public stood by the security forces.

Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed also addressed the jirga, announcing new recruitments, provision of modern weapons, and strengthening of police stations and check posts in the area.

He stressed that sustainable peace is only possible with community support, urging the public to stand with law enforcement agencies rather than resorting to criticism.

Community leaders, including former MPAs and sitting provincial representatives, assured full cooperation with the government and security forces, calling for operations that safeguard public life and property.

On the occasion, local elders presented traditional turbans and shawls to the CS and IGP as a gesture of welcome.

Both dignitaries also planted saplings at the Deputy Commissioner House under the Green Pakistan initiative.

