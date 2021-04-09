KP CS underlines need for evidence based decisions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Friday underlined the need for evidence based decision making and urged the officers to base their decisions on data and evidence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Friday underlined the need for evidence based decision making and urged the officers to base their decisions on data and evidence.

He asked the officers to be objective and apolitical besides serve the masses with best of their abilities and professionalism.

The chief secretary expressed these views during graduation ceremony of 31st Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) held at National Institute of Management (NIM) as a chief guest.

Chief Instructor Abdul Sattar while presenting the course report said that training amidst the challenges of COVID-19 was a real challenging task, which was successfully coped with by the faculty and management of NIM, Peshawar.

He also highlighted various modules of the training in addition to the aims and objectives of the course.

The chief secretary said that trainings like MCMC was focusing on the very poor areas of the public service delivery issues and enhance the confidence and capacity of officers for improving public service delivery.

"The world is changing at a very fast pace and we are to continuously adapt ourselves to the changes taking place around us." He asked the officers to be objective, apolitical and fair in public service delivery and follow the path chosen by the founder of the Nation.

The chief secretary underlined the importance of having linkages between the academia, the practitioners and the stakeholders to improve our administrative machinery and strengthen the economy.

At the end, he congratulated the officers on the successful completion of the course.