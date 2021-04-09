UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CS Underlines Need For Evidence Based Decisions

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

KP CS underlines need for evidence based decisions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Friday underlined the need for evidence based decision making and urged the officers to base their decisions on data and evidence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Friday underlined the need for evidence based decision making and urged the officers to base their decisions on data and evidence.

He asked the officers to be objective and apolitical besides serve the masses with best of their abilities and professionalism.

The chief secretary expressed these views during graduation ceremony of 31st Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) held at National Institute of Management (NIM) as a chief guest.

Chief Instructor Abdul Sattar while presenting the course report said that training amidst the challenges of COVID-19 was a real challenging task, which was successfully coped with by the faculty and management of NIM, Peshawar.

He also highlighted various modules of the training in addition to the aims and objectives of the course.

The chief secretary said that trainings like MCMC was focusing on the very poor areas of the public service delivery issues and enhance the confidence and capacity of officers for improving public service delivery.

"The world is changing at a very fast pace and we are to continuously adapt ourselves to the changes taking place around us." He asked the officers to be objective, apolitical and fair in public service delivery and follow the path chosen by the founder of the Nation.

The chief secretary underlined the importance of having linkages between the academia, the practitioners and the stakeholders to improve our administrative machinery and strengthen the economy.

At the end, he congratulated the officers on the successful completion of the course.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor National University Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Police in US State of Maryland Arrest Pentagon Off ..

2 minutes ago

Industrialization to help provision of jobs to you ..

2 minutes ago

Joint Commission of JCPOA to Hold New Meeting in V ..

2 minutes ago

US Navy Destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook to Enter ..

2 minutes ago

130,000 candidates appear in matriculation exams o ..

5 minutes ago

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.