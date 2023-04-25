UrduPoint.com

KP CS Visits Explosions Hit CTD Police Station Kabal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 09:56 PM

KP CS visits explosions hit CTD police station Kabal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Tuesday visited the explosions hit the counter-terrorism department's police station in Kabal Swat and directed the investigation team to complete a probe of the incident at the earliest

Accompanied by Commissioner Malakand, Shahidillah Khan and DIG Nasir Mahmood Satti, the Chief Secretary visited Saidu Sharif Hospital where he inquired about the health of the injured.

He directed the hospital administration to provide free treatment to all the injured.

He also attended the funeral prayers of the two police martyrs at Swat police lines and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs.

