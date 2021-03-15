UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CS Visits Localities, Inspect Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:27 PM

KP CS visits localities, inspect plantation drive

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz visited Omar Gul Road, Canal Road, G.T. Road and other localities of district Peshawar and inspected the ongoing spring plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz visited Omar Gul Road, Canal Road, G.T. Road and other localities of district Peshawar and inspected the ongoing spring plantation drive.

During visit, the Chief Secretary was accompanied by his PSO Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Assistant Commissioners (Under Training), Azka Fatima, Labiqa Ikram and Alvina Faiz. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Imran Khan briefed him regarding the plantation drive.

The Chief Secretary also met with the local residents and told them about the importance of plants and how to protect them. The local residents assured him all kind of cooperation.

Talking to people, the Chief Secretary appealed them to play role in the success of the tree plantation drive and protect plants in their areas. He said that plants are the salvation of life and keep environment clean and pleasant.

He urged that every individual should plant at least two trees to make the plantation drive a success. He appreciated the efforts of district administration regarding tree plantation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road All Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

11 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

11 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

11 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

11 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.