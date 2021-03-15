KP CS visits localities, inspect plantation drive

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz visited Omar Gul Road, Canal Road, G.T. Road and other localities of district Peshawar and inspected the ongoing spring plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz visited Omar Gul Road, Canal Road, G.T. Road and other localities of district Peshawar and inspected the ongoing spring plantation drive.

During visit, the Chief Secretary was accompanied by his PSO Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Assistant Commissioners (Under Training), Azka Fatima, Labiqa Ikram and Alvina Faiz. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Imran Khan briefed him regarding the plantation drive.

The Chief Secretary also met with the local residents and told them about the importance of plants and how to protect them. The local residents assured him all kind of cooperation.

Talking to people, the Chief Secretary appealed them to play role in the success of the tree plantation drive and protect plants in their areas. He said that plants are the salvation of life and keep environment clean and pleasant.

He urged that every individual should plant at least two trees to make the plantation drive a success. He appreciated the efforts of district administration regarding tree plantation.