KP CS Visits Sasta Bazaar, Inspects Prices Of Daily Use Items

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz visited Sasta bazaar here on Monday where he inspected prices and quality of the edible commodities.

He visited different shops including flour, ghee, pulses, rice, sugar and others daily commodities and directed officials not to compromise on quality and standards of the commodities.

These items were being provided to consumers as per government notfied prices.

