KP CS vows swift development, improved services in merged districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, has reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to fast-tracking development projects and addressing public issues in health, education, and governance across the merged districts, despite financial challenges.

During his visit to Lower Waziristan’s Wana region, the chief secretary emphasized that lack of funds will not be allowed to hinder progress.

"Peace is our top priority, as prosperity can only be achieved in a secure environment," he stated while visiting various public institutions and addressing a tribal jirga.

He was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafar islam Khattak, and RPO Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

The chief secretary inspected several key facilities including the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Wana, where he received a detailed briefing on public health challenges and issued on-the-spot directives to resolve critical issues.

He also visited Government Degree College Wana, where he reviewed classroom conditions and infrastructure, and directed immediate improvements.

Later, he visited Ummah Children’s academy to assess educational standards.

A high-level meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Wana which was attended by senior police and administrative officials.

The development and administrative matters were discussed thoroughly, and the chief secretary instructed that all ongoing projects should be completed without delay so the benefit could be extended to the people at the earliest.

The visit concluded with a significant tribal jirga involving elders from Wazir, Dotani, and Sulemankhel tribes. Tribal leaders presented a formal charter of demands, to which Shah and other senior officials responded with appreciation for the tribal communities’ cooperation in maintaining peace and supporting development.

“The government is fully committed to the progress of tribal districts and the welfare of their people,” Shahab Ali Shah assured, adding that all genuine issues will be addressed on a priority basis.