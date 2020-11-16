PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) Kamran Ahmad Afridi has received an award from the Federal Government for his outstanding performance and the KP-CTA endeavours for highlighting and promoting the KP's rich culture and tourism potential at the 10-day Lok Mela in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred award on Kamran Ahmad Afridi at the concluding ceremony of Lok Mela on Sunday, a KP-CTA press release here on Monday said.

The KP-CTA had established the KP Pavilion at the Lok Mela that contained 30 stalls where cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential of the province were showcased.

The mega event is arranged every year in November at Lok Virsa, Islamabad, in collaboration with the provincial cultural departments of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The event is a common platform for all Pakistani artisans, folk artistes, folk musicians and other performers to participate and display their creative arts.