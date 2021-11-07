KP-CTA, Hindu community organizes Diwali Sports' Gala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) in collaboration with Peshawar Hindu Panchayiat Rajput Welfare Society organized Diwali sports' Gala at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium here on Sunday.

Former PTI MPA Arif advocate was chief guest on the occasion while president, Peshawar Hindu Panchayiat Rajput Welfare Society, Mohan Lal and other personalities of the Hindu community were also present on the occasion.

The lightening festival of Diwali began in the stadium with the national anthem.

Addressing the participants, the chief guest said that festival is been organized each year for promotion of religious, social and cultural harmony in htre region.

President, Hindu Panchayiat Rajput Welfare Society, Mohan Lal thanked KP Culture & Tourism Authority and other guests for their participation in the festival.

On this occasion, a cake cutting ceremony of the 6th Diwali Sports' Gala Festival was also held and the cake was distributed amongst all participants of the function.

During the festival cricket, tennis, tug of war matches, Mehndi, luck, search of keys, dancing chair, bunting dart, women & men race, archery and arm wrestling competitions were also held.