KP Culture and Tourism Dept. arranged city tour for orphan, street children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority in collaboration with Hayatabad Lions Club on Friday arranged a City Tour of Peshawar for the orphans and street children.

During the tour around 40 children were taken on a tour of Peshawar Zoo, Gor Ghatri, Sethi House and Peshawar Museum.

The Tour which was assisted by the Peshawar Traffic Police and Wildlife Department started from the visit of Peshawar Zoo where the children enjoyed seeing wild animals and swings in play land.

The children were later taken to the historical Gor Gathri site where Research Officer, where Ahmad Faraz informed them about the historical value of the site and showed them British-era fire engines, relics discovered from Gor Ghatri and traditional library.

During the visit to Sethi House a magical show was also arranged that was highly enjoyed by the children.

Later the children were taken to Peshawar Museum where the children were informed about the artifacts, statue of Buddha, historical coins and other old-era relics.