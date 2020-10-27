KP Culture Department marks Kashmir Black Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Department Tuesday arranged an event to observe Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here at Nishtar Hall.

Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Kamran Ahmad Afridi was the Chief Guest while Director Culture Shama Niamat, Assistant Director Riaz Khan and large number of students of various educational institutions attended the event.

"We are observing the Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and reiterate our unwavering support to Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination, said Kamran Ahmad Afridi said while addressing the ceremony.

He said that Indian held Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far that Kashmiris would break shackles of subjugation and join Pakistan.

He said that ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against the Kashmiri people cannot be concealed from international community and soon oppressed Kashmiris would get of self-determination.

Students also arranged photo exhibition and walk to support Kashmiri people and highlighting atrocities of Indian occupying forces in Kashmir.