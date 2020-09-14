KP culture to be promoted in real sense to world communities: KP Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture and Labor Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Monday said that the centuries old culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be showcased to the world communities in real sense and for this key steps have been taken in right direction as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture and Labor Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Monday said that the centuries old culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be showcased to the world communities in real sense and for this key steps have been taken in right direction as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

This he said while chairing an important meeting held here at the Conference Room of the Directorate of sports KP.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing of Pakistan, Directress Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Miss Shama, former Senior Producer ptv Aziz Ijaz and other related officials with the department of Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were also present.

The meeting has discussed in detail ways and means to promote cultural activities. Shahid Khan Shinwari and Aziz Ijaz briefed the participants on their views in the discussion on certain projects initiated by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of cultural activities.

He directed the Department of Culture to compile a cultural Calendar in this regard and ensure consultation with the institutions connected with culture. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an excellent center of cultural fusion; our culture is our identity in the world.

The Department of Culture should make a systematic plan to highlight the various cultural aspects of the province at the national and international level. Every region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a special cultural aspect within itself.

Shaukat Yousafzai directed the Department of Culture to review the steps taken for the promotion of cultural heritage and cultural activities in the province.

He said that more attention needs to be paid to those aspects of culture that are disappearing. Special attention should be paid to the youth to pass on the best aspects of culture to the new generation, he said, adding. "We have to use the experience of our elders.

" Experienced experts from national institutions also need to be used, he said. An excellent team affiliated with national institutions has always made our mindset in the best way by highlighting the national cultural aspects and the Department of Culture should form such a team and work out a strategy with different institutions.

Shahid Shinwari, Vice President, Insaf Culture and Sports Wing, DG Culture, Aziz Ijaz, former producer of PTV and cultural experts from Lahore also participated in the review meeting of the culture department and toured various aspects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa culture.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said that the chaotic lifestyle of cities is a great threat to cultural values, adding that steps would be taken to revive the cultural heritage that has been damaged by terrorism and extremism.

The Minister of Culture said that the identity of Pakistan has to be further highlighted by promoting religious tourism. Pakistan has the history of different religions in its fold and certainly, after promoting culture activities it would also help and develop the regional economy.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that trends like terrorism and extremism have damaged our cultural values and more steps are needed to restore it, adding that their training for the mindset of the new generation. "I have to take special care of the cultural aspects and in this regard I will include the science of cultural revival in the curriculum," he informed. He further said that while making progress, we have to carry our civilization and cultural values with us.

Shahid Khan Shinwari and Aziz Ijaz briefed the participants on their views in the discussion on certain projects initiated by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of cultural activities. They also assured the Minister of their all-out efforts and cooperation as far as promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.