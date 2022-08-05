UrduPoint.com

KP Culture, Tourism Authority Observes Youm-e-Istehsal

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

KP Culture, Tourism Authority observes Youm-e-Istehsal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A ceremony was arranged by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) along with Directorate of sports to observe Youm-e-Istehsal against Indian atrocities inflicted on Kashmiri Muslims.

On 5 August 2019 the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was scrapped by the Modi government.

The participants of the walk tied black bands on their arms and carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. One minute silence was also observed and the participants carried banners with anti- Indian slogans. Staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Police, Sports Department and students from different schools participated in the walk.

Director General (KPCTA) Abid Wazir and DG Sports Khalid Khan Addressed the rally and said that Pakistan does not accept Article 370 which provides special status to the occupied region because we want the independence of Kashmir since it is not part of India. Narendra Modi Government he lamented, repealed the law and changed article 35.

DG KPCTA Abid Khan Waizr said that every Pakistani is standing with Kashmiris and the time is not far when occupied Kashmir will be free from Indian oppression.

He said that India has stolen the identity of Kashmiri's three years ago and took down their flag and imposed the world longest curfew in occupied Kashmir.

