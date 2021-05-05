UrduPoint.com
KP C&W Deptt Creates 700 New Vacancies: CM' Aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM for Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan has said that 700 new vacancies have been created for restructuring and capacity building of the department.

The advertised vacancies, he said would be filled with 100% merit and transparency.He expressed these views while presiding over a progress review meeting of the Communication & Works Department here on Wednesday. Beside, Secretary C&W, other higher authorities also attended the meeting.

The Special Assistant said that for bringing improvement in the performance of the department, Building Control Division and Highways Division have been bifurcated at district level. Similarly, he said that new building plans have also been evolved while keeping in view requirements in rural and urban localities.

Riaz Khan further said that a complete restructuring process was underway for putting the department on modern lines.

Under this plan, he said 700 new vacancies have also been created. He said that some of the newly created vacancies have also been advertised.

Regarding the working of C&W Department in the newly merged districts, he said that the department was fully active and working on emergency basis on development schemes in erstwhile FATA.

He said that recruitment on the newly generated 700 vacancies would be completed on the basis of strict merit and in transparent manner to obtain the services of competent and deserving manpower for the department.

The meeting was also told that the department has evolved specified model of designs for construction of buildings in various sectors as well as separate building plans to meet needs of rural and urban areas.

