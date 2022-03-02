UrduPoint.com

KP Decides 15% Disparity Reduction Allowance For Govt Employees : Jhagra

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 06:44 PM

KP decides 15% disparity reduction allowance for govt employees : Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to give 15% disparity reduction allowance to all government employees from from March 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to give 15% disparity reduction allowance to all government employees from from March 1.

In a video message , he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved in principle to follow the Federal government in a disparity reduction allowance of 15%, from March 1.

He said he had held meeting with KP Finance Secretary and all paperwork would be completed soon.

He said that chief minister would make a formal announcement and and relevant notifications would be followed in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March All From Government

Recent Stories

Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict ..

Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

46 seconds ago
 Fesco introduces net metering for tube well consum ..

Fesco introduces net metering for tube well consumers

48 seconds ago
 Pope Francis to be invited to visit Pakistan: Ashr ..

Pope Francis to be invited to visit Pakistan: Ashrafi

51 seconds ago
 Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict ..

Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

53 seconds ago
 Loans to be provided to deserving households under ..

Loans to be provided to deserving households under Kamyab Pakistan Program: PM

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister felicitates on Baloch Culture Day

Chief Minister felicitates on Baloch Culture Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>