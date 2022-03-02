KP decides 15% disparity reduction allowance for govt employees : Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to give 15% disparity reduction allowance to all government employees from from March 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to give 15% disparity reduction allowance to all government employees from from March 1.

In a video message , he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved in principle to follow the Federal government in a disparity reduction allowance of 15%, from March 1.

He said he had held meeting with KP Finance Secretary and all paperwork would be completed soon.

He said that chief minister would make a formal announcement and and relevant notifications would be followed in this regard.