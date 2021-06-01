UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Decides Formation Of Task Forces For Corona Vaccination

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 PM

KP decides formation of task forces for Corona vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday decided the formation of provincial and district level task forces for Corona vaccination.

Similarly, tehsil level vaccination administration committees would also be established to improve the vaccination process at every level.

According to a notification issued by Health Department, the Secretary Health will be Chairman of the Provincial Task Force for Corona Vaccination. Other members of the provincial task force will include Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU) and higher authorities of Home, education, Information and senior officials of Pakistan Army.

The task force will be responsible for the availability and distribution of Corona vaccines while data regarding vaccination and contacts with private sector are also included in its Terms of References (ToRs).

Similarly, the supervision of district task force, problems in online registration and other related matters will also included in the responsibilities of provincial task force. For the purpose, Health Department has already sent a dispatch for the formation of district level task forces and establishment of tehsil vaccine administrative committees.

The district task force will be headed by Deputy Commissioner and its responsibilities will include the supervision of tehsil vaccine administration committees and in case of necessity the establishment of more vaccination centres.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Education Khyber Medical University Government

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

4 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.