KP decides formation of task forces for Corona vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday decided the formation of provincial and district level task forces for Corona vaccination.

Similarly, tehsil level vaccination administration committees would also be established to improve the vaccination process at every level.

According to a notification issued by Health Department, the Secretary Health will be Chairman of the Provincial Task Force for Corona Vaccination. Other members of the provincial task force will include Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU) and higher authorities of Home, education, Information and senior officials of Pakistan Army.

The task force will be responsible for the availability and distribution of Corona vaccines while data regarding vaccination and contacts with private sector are also included in its Terms of References (ToRs).

Similarly, the supervision of district task force, problems in online registration and other related matters will also included in the responsibilities of provincial task force. For the purpose, Health Department has already sent a dispatch for the formation of district level task forces and establishment of tehsil vaccine administrative committees.

The district task force will be headed by Deputy Commissioner and its responsibilities will include the supervision of tehsil vaccine administration committees and in case of necessity the establishment of more vaccination centres.