KP decides GIS based property tax survey in five districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to conduct a property tax survey in five districts of the province including in Peshawar on Geographic Information System (GIS) that would cost Rs 700 million.

According to official sources, the GIS-based property tax survey would be conducted in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi, Mansehra and Haripur.

The project would cost Rs. 500 million in Peshawar as for the first phase the government has allocated a sum of Rs. 10 million during the current fiscal year. Likewise, in Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi, Mansehra and Haripur the GIS-based property tax survey would cost Rs.

200 million.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated an amount of Rs. 10 million in the current fiscal budget for the project starting from Peshawar. To execute the survey and collect details of the civic properties, a GIS cell would be established at the Excise and Taxation office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would cost Rs. 50 million.

The official sources informed that the provincial government has allocated an amount of Rs. 25 million for establishment of GIS cell during the current fiscal year.