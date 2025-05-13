KP Decides Major Crackdown On Terrorists, Facilitators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a major crackdown against terrorists and their facilitators under the Provincial Action Plan.
According to a directive issued by the KP Home Department on Tuesday all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been instructed to freeze the properties of identified terrorists.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the Home Department, where it was also ordered that all terrorist networks operating in the province be dismantled immediately.
The directive further stated that information about terrorists' families will be obtained from NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority), and if any links are confirmed, legal action will be initiated. Strict action will be taken if any such affiliations were found.
Additionally, the Home Department has directed officials at the district level to hold meetings to compile comprehensive data on terrorists operating within their jurisdiction.
