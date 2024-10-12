KP Decides Restarting Work On Rs16b Safe City Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start work on the long-pending Safe City Project as according to a document on Saturday, in the first phase work on the project will be initiated in 5 districts including the provincial metropolis.
The document said that KP government has decided to rebegin work on Safe City Project as district Peshawar and its posh locality, Hayatabad have been selected for the first phase initiation.
The project would cost a sum of 16 billion rupees, the document said and added that in the second phase the project would be extended to Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan and Bannu.
A comprehensive plan has also been devised for the successful implementation and outcome of the project.
It said the project will help the government in dealing with anti-social and anti-state elements through state-of-the-art machinery and gadgets for their extermination. This will also be helpful in preserving the record of crimes, a modern backup system will also be the part of this project.
Through installation of Safe City Project equipment and practices, crime curbing and identification of anti-state elements and their facilitators will be made prompt and easier, the document said.
