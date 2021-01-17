KP decides to begin sampling in education institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to begin sampling in educational institutions for diagnosis of Corona virus from tomorrow (Monday) to ensure timely steps for arresting the spread of the virus in schools and colleges, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

Education institutions of Class 9th to class 12th in the province are opening from tomorrow and for the purpose, the Directorate of General Health Services has issued directives to all health officers.

Through a dispatch issue by the DG Health all District Health Officer (DHOs) have been directed for collection of samples on daily basis to take steps for monitoring and prevent further spread of the virus in better manner. DHO have also been directed for strict surveillance of high risk areas and obtaining of the samples of those localities.

The high risk areas are included public offices including banks, police and NADRA.

Beside, these high risk places, health department would also conduct Corona tests of those working at shopkeepers, pharmacists, grocers and barbers shops while sampling will be carried out of all those working in hotels, restaurants, wedding halls, drivers, bus cleaners and employees of bus stands.

The dispatch further directs districts for beginning Intigen Rapid Tests in specified hospitals to get timely results and enable the provincial government to take timely steps for the purpose.

In the directives issued to DHOs, a laboratory has also been nominated for each district for sending Corona samples to them and in case of Corona sampling and positive cases, they have been directed for implementation of already issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and compulsory contact tracing of Corona cases.