KP Decides To Introduce Online System For Procurement, Contracts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday decided to introduce an online system from the upcoming financial year for all types of public procurement and award of contracts to ensure optimum transparency in all kinds of public procurement and government contracts According to the press release, the decision was taken in a meeting held here the other day regarding E-procurement initiative with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Finance, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) has developed a new online e-procurement system with all the required features for online procurement and award of contracts. It may be recalled here that the provincial government had already introduced e-bidding and e-tendering system for contracts in Works Department. However, procurement of goods and services is still being carried out in traditional way in government departments.

With the implementation of this e-procurement system, the entire process of procurement including procurement of goods and services as well as awards of contracts for construction work would be carried out online.

As per the decision made in the meeting all the provincial government departments will be required to carry out all types of procurement under the e-procurement system from the beginning of next financial year.

Later, the e-procurement system will be extended to the autonomous bodies of the provincial government.

The Chief Minister termed the e-procurement system as an essential for ensuring maximum transparency in government contracts and procurement process, and said that it would help eliminate male practices in the award of contracts and procurement process, and ultimately ensure quality of construction work.

He said that transparency and merit in all government affairs was the most important component of his government's good governance strategy, and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government not only believed in transparency but was taking serious steps for the purpose.

He termed the new e-procurement system as a major initiative of the provincial government in this regard, and directed the concerned authorities to finalize all the preparations and requirements for the implementation of this system in all departments from the next financial year.

Briefing the meeting about the features of e-procurement system, it was informed that new system covers all types and methods of procurement having features of online registration and dashboard facility for contractors, suppliers and consultants, online formation of procurement committees, online preparation of bid data sheet, creation of bid evaluation criteria, online availability of bidding documents, online submission of both technical and financial bids, online submission facility, online security submission, system based award of contract to successful bidders and online registration of complaints etc .

Under the new e-procurement system, the entire process of awarding contracts and procurement will be rendered paperless and human interference will be minimize to possible maximum level.

