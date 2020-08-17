KP decides to lessen taxes on construction sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to reduce the number of taxes for the construction sector in a bid to promote the important section.

According to Senior Member board of Revenue Sayed Zafar Ali Shan, tax on the registration of land would be charged 2 percent tax instead of 6 percent, while the Capital Value Tax, registration fee, local government tax and stamp duty had been abolished.

He said the tax rate on the property valuing Rs100,000 had been brought down to Rs 2,000 from Rs 6,000. With the new development, now the purchase of a house would be easy and time-saving. The initiative would help ease the procedure and work for the businessmen and people associated with housing society sectors.

The job of the government was not just to collect money but to provide relaxation and facilities to its people, he added.