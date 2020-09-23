KP decides to organize mega sports event for special persons

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to organize 47 different types of games for special persons and more than 700 athletes will participate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to organize 47 different types of games for special persons and more than 700 athletes will participate.

This was told in a high level meeting of Sports & Youth Affairs Department held in CM's Secretariat with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

Beside, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Senior Member board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Malakand Division, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza and other relevant higher authorities attended the meeting.

Briefing about the developmental schemes in sports sector, the meeting was informed that indoor gymnasium would be established for female at all divisional headquarters for which an ADP scheme had already been approved.

Under this scheme all the prerequisites had been completed for establishment of female indoor gymnasium in Swat with the approved cost of Rs. 99 million.

The meeting was further informed that a cricket stadium with allied facilities would be established in Kalam, district Swat for which acquisition of land was in process. In order to promote the sports activities, sports complex would also be established in Swat.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on the projects initiated with regard to boost sports activities in the province and stated that provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide standard sports facilities to youth in the province. Timely completion of all the schemes to this effect was very imperative, he added.