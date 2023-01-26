UrduPoint.com

KP Decides To Withdraw Out Of Turn Promotions Of Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 09:23 PM

KP decides to withdraw out of turn promotions of police officers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that it had decided to withdraw the out-of-turn promotions in the police department in the light of apex court's directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that it had decided to withdraw the out-of-turn promotions in the police department in the light of apex court's directives.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case. Additional Advocate General KP informed the bench that the police department of the province had decided to withdraw the said promotions and the matter had been sent to the cabinet in this regard.

He said a committee had also been formed in this regard and prayed the court to grant one month time to complete the process.

The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing into the case for six weeks. It may be mentioned here that the court had directed all provinces to withdraw out-of-turn promotions of police officers. The provinces except the KP had already withdrawn the promotions in light of the orders of the SC.

