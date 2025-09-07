KP Declares Associate Degree Holders Eligible For Govt Jobs
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to make candidates holding Associate Degrees eligible for government jobs.
Provincial Minister for Education, Meena Khan Afridi informed on Sunday that Associate Degree programs have been launched in more than 250 BS programs across the province.
He explained that only those programs with declining student enrollment have been converted into Associate Degree tracks, while four-year BS programs will continue in fields where enrollment remains strong.
According to the minister, the Associate Degree will be awarded upon completion of four semesters (two years).
As per the Higher Education Commission (HEC) policy, students can later convert or complete this degree into a full BS program at any college or university.
Afridi added that Associate Degree holders would now also be eligible for employment, as recommendations had already been forwarded to the provincial cabinet. He clarified that for any post requiring 14 years of education, Associate Degree holders would be considered qualified candidates.
