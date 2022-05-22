KP declares emergency as forest fire rage at Koh-e-Sulaiman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared emergency after fire that broke out at Koh e Sulaiman forest region few days ago.

Minister Local Government, Faisal Amin Khan in a statement said that security Forces, rescue organizations and locals were working tirelessly to contain major fire on Balochistan side and KP teams and machinery working to create access as terrain is difficult.

He said that three people died and four injured after being trapped in wild raging fire.

He said that Chilghoza, Pine and olive trees over 400 acres on KP side affected, adding that strong winds enhancing its intensity.

He said that It is a uphill task and we are supporting Balochistan government where 70% fires are raging.

He said that lack of water on site and steep cliffs make it extremely difficult for approach.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued instructions to all departments for cross border support to protect its people and it's natural resources.