KP Deserving People To Get Free 30kg Flour Sacks In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KP deserving people to get free 30kg flour sacks in Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with the Federal government has announced a Ramazan relief package for people registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

All the district governments in the province on Tuesday notified that under the Ramazan package three sacks of flour, 10kg each, would be provided to each family free of charge for one time.

The people registered under BISP are advised to contact the helpline number 0800-37432 for any further information and to get flour.

The district governments have set up specific points in different parts of the cities for the provision of free flour sacks

