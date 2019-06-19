UrduPoint.com
KP Development Budget 2019-20 Greater Than Sind, Equal To Punjab: Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:07 PM

KP development budget 2019-20 greater than Sind, equal to Punjab: Finance Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra Wednesday said that measures have been taken in the provincial budget 2019-20 to cover each and every sector with an aim to providing relief to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra Wednesday said that measures have been taken in the provincial budget 2019-20 to cover each and every sector with an aim to providing relief to people. "We have presented the best budget in tough economic conditions." Addressing post budget conference here, he said that salaries of lower grade employees have been increased but the allocation in this regard is not that much. The development budget received the maximum upward jerk from Rs 140 billion to 319 billion.

He said that savings of Rs. 95 billion have been made in the budget which is an achievement. He said that development budget is greater than Sind province and almost equal to Punjab.

He termed provincial budget 2019-20 as "Citizen Budget' and said that no new tax has been introduced only a few taxes have been revised upward.

Finance Minister said that special focus has been given to merged areas in the budget keeping in view the needs and demands of area.

" We have taken bold decision in the budget like extending ambit of Sehat Insaf Card to the whole province that is an achievement recognized by the foreigners", he said.

To a quesrion, he said that opposition members are not in a position to discuss budget as they have not attended the budget session.

He explained that professional tax enforced in 1990 finance bill has been only amended and lower slab has been increased. He said that property tax that was imposed in urban areas has now also been extended to districts.

We will be doing massive recruitment in upcoming fiscal year that would enhance service delivery benefitting both public and private sector.

He claimed that largest allocation has been made for backward areas to improve socio-economic conditions of people living there irrespective of any political affiliations. He told that allocation of merged areas would be utilized on development of social sector, infrastructure and economic development.

He promised to review double taxation in Peshawar and assured to fix this problem to the satisfaction of people.

Finance Minister said that the government has successfully controlled their expenditure which was need of the hour in the existing financial scenario.

We have started our journey to increase provincial receipts, a step towards self-reliance.

We have not only swelled the volume of provincial budget but have also slashed throw forward liabilities to a great extent. The government has set their directions in true manner and made allocations in areas suitable for the provincial economy.

Taimur Khan said that historic record development package has been approved for merged areas, a promise made with the tribal people has been fulfilled. The merged area development program has witnessed record upward allocation from Rs. 55 billion to 162 billion.

To a question, finance minster said that the receipts mentioned in KP budget documents to be received from the Federal government in 2019-20 must be paid. He requested federal government to make ensure payment of Rs. 34.5 billion Net Hydel Profit arrears to the province.

Similarly the KP share in net hydel profit should be paid in accordance with AGN Qazi formula and the same payment should be made on monthly basis. He expressed the confidence that province would receive Rs. 55.7 billion net hydel profit including Rs. 34.5 billion arrears.

The finance minister was positive to generate Rs. 53.4 billion from the provincial taxes and non-taxes in next fiscal year. To a question, the finance minister clarified that no allocation has been made for Peshawar BRT Project in 2019-20.

The finance minister admitted that compromises were made with coalition partners during previous government of PTI (2013-18) and as such PTI could not work in accordance to its manifesto. However this time no compromise would be made on interest of the province and declared that funds would be provided to all the backward districts of the province besides introducing reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai said that it the first time that backward area have been focused in the budget that is balanced and people friendly in existing economic conditions. He said that opposition should have attended the budget speech.

