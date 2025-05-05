KP digitizes police work, expands citizen service centers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a major step toward digitizing police services and expanding citizen facilitation centers across the province. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the KP IT Board and the Police Department to automate key services, marking a significant milestone in the province's digital transformation agenda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a major step toward digitizing police services and expanding citizen facilitation centers across the province. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the KP IT Board and the Police Department to automate key services, marking a significant milestone in the province's digital transformation agenda.

The newly signed agreement will streamline various police-related services, including the issuance of police certificates, registration of foreigners, tenant and domestic worker documentation, real-time traffic updates, missing person reports, and recruitment notifications.

Internal police operations such as legal case management, financial systems, procurement, training, and biometric attendance will also transition to digital platforms.

Additionally, the initiative will enhance public-facing tools like the Hotel Eye App, Rabta App, Find My Cell App, E-Ticketing, Welfare App, SOS Alerts, and Interpol coordination, ensuring faster and more transparent service delivery.

During the ceremony, CM Gandapur inaugurated two new Citizen Facilitation Centers in Dera Ismail Khan and Swat, adding to the three already operational in other divisional headquarters. Plans are underway to establish similar centers across all remaining divisions.

These hubs will provide 26 essential services—including domicile certificates, birth and death registrations, arms licenses, land transfers, building approvals, and utility connections—under one roof, eliminating the need for citizens to visit multiple offices.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the growing importance of digitization in governance. "We launched this transformation immediately after taking office, aligning with Imran Khan’s vision to leverage IT for public welfare,he stated. "Our KP Digital Roadmap 2030 aims to boost transparency, efficiency, and accessibility while saving time and resources."

The cheif minister highlighted that digitization has already generated an additional Rs. 250 billion in revenue for the province. He also announced the rollout of the Safe City project, initially targeting southern and sensitive districts, with plans to expand it province-wide. "KP is leading the nation in police digitization and counterterrorism efforts, but modern infrastructure like Safe Cities is essential," he added.

The Chief Minister commended departments for their swift progress and reiterated his commitment to a fully digitized administration. "Through teamwork, we will realize our goal of a Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he concluded.