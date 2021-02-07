UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP DI&PR Decides Cancellation Of 50 Newspapers, 30 Advertising Agencies' Declaration

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

KP DI&PR decides cancellation of 50 newspapers, 30 advertising agencies' declaration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Information and Public Relations (DI&PR) has decided the cancellation of the declaration of 50 newspapers and 30 advertising agencies with immediate effect over not paying their annual renewal fees, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

Beside, cancellation of their declaration, the department has also decided to remove such newspapers and from its media list and panel.

According to the handout, the Department of Information and Public Relations through notices and publishing advertisement in newspapers have already informed these newspapers and advertising agencies for timely payment of renewal fee and registration and in case of violation were warned of the cancellation of their declaration and expulsion from media list and panel of the department.

Similarly, these organizations were also directed for removal of deficiencies in their performance. A list of nearly 50 such newspapers and 30 advertizing agencies had been prepared for initiating legal proceeding against them under KP Press, Newspapers, news Agencies & Book Registration Act, 2013, Rules 2017 and Advertizing Policy 2018 over lack of payment in head of registration fees and irregularities in publication, publishing of photo copy material, outstation printing and other irregularities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday 2017 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

46 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

1 hour ago

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

2 hours ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.