KP DI&PR decides cancellation of 50 newspapers, 30 advertising agencies' declaration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Information and Public Relations (DI&PR) has decided the cancellation of the declaration of 50 newspapers and 30 advertising agencies with immediate effect over not paying their annual renewal fees, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

Beside, cancellation of their declaration, the department has also decided to remove such newspapers and from its media list and panel.

According to the handout, the Department of Information and Public Relations through notices and publishing advertisement in newspapers have already informed these newspapers and advertising agencies for timely payment of renewal fee and registration and in case of violation were warned of the cancellation of their declaration and expulsion from media list and panel of the department.

Similarly, these organizations were also directed for removal of deficiencies in their performance. A list of nearly 50 such newspapers and 30 advertizing agencies had been prepared for initiating legal proceeding against them under KP Press, Newspapers, news Agencies & Book Registration Act, 2013, Rules 2017 and Advertizing Policy 2018 over lack of payment in head of registration fees and irregularities in publication, publishing of photo copy material, outstation printing and other irregularities.