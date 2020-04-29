KP Director Public Health recovers from corona

Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Ikram Ullah has recovered from coronavirus and stated to be in a satisfactory condition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Ikram Ullah has recovered from coronavirus and stated to be in a satisfactory condition.

According to a release issued here Wednesday, Dr. Ikram who was tested positive for corona two weeks back has been fully recovered.

He was in self isolation at his home after diagnosing with the infection.

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra said that government would ensure safety of health workers by utilizing all available resources. He also urged people to stay at homes and adopt preventive measures to stop pandemic from further spreading.