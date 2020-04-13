KP Director Public Health tested positive for coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Ikramullah has tested positive for coronavirus, reports Minister Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Ikramullah has tested positive for coronavirus, reports Minister Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra.

In a tweet on social media, Taimur Khan Jhagra disclosed that Director Public Health KP, Dr Ikram has been tested positive.

"Today one of our most committed public health professional and part of our COVID19 response team, Dr Ikramullah has been tested positive for coronavirus," reads the tweet of KP Health Minister.

"I just talked with him. He is in high spirits, feeling good and isolated at his home," he added.

Health minister added that Dr Ikram had to take the risk of attending a workplace so others are safe.

"Many of us do and accept the risk, above all thousands of health workers," he continued.