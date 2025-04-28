KP Directorate of Labour releases performance report for fiscal year 2024-25

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Directorate of Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday released its performance report for the fiscal year 2024-25, highlighting numerous key initiatives undertaken for the welfare and rights protection of the working class.

According to the report, for the first time, the "Child Labour Survey 2024" was successfully completed in the province. After an 18-year gap, Labour Day (May 1, 2024) was officially celebrated with full zeal, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur attending as the chief guest.

In a move aimed at improving the economic conditions of workers, the minimum wage was increased from PKR 32,000 to PKR 36,000 per month. A special campaign was launched to ensure the enforcement of this decision in industrial and commercial establishments.

Tri-partite consultations on the "Occupational Health and Safety Rules" were completed and forwarded to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Department for further action.

A district Labour Office and Weights and Measures Office were also established in Lower South Waziristan to provide services at the local level.

A special campaign was initiated to ensure that workers receive their wages through designated banks. The online registration of factories, shops, and commercial establishments is progressing rapidly. The "Labour Management Information System (LMIS)" is in its final stages, which will allow efficient storage and management of workers' data.

Currently, there are 1,329 industrial units in KP employing 10 or more workers. During the fiscal year 2024-25, 24 new factories were registered, providing employment opportunities to 338 new individuals.

Labour inspectors conducted 31,600 inspections, leading to legal actions in 5,557 cases. Additionally, 56,474 shops were inspected, resulting in legal proceedings in 8,182 cases. Labour courts adjudicated 9,935 cases, imposing fines amounting to PKR 23.696 million.

Efforts to curb child labour included 12,312 inspections, the filing of 131 cases in courts, and decisions in 138 cases, leading to fines totaling PKR 325,000.

The Workers education Wing organized 360 training sessions during the fiscal year, attended by 7,548 participants. Under the Basic Workers Education program, 152 sessions were held, engaging 3,184 participants. Various sessions and seminars on topics like human rights, job safety, and firefighting were also conducted.

Under the KP Industrial Relations Act 2010, 14 new trade unions were registered, bringing the total number to 484, with 137 Collective Bargaining Agents (CBAs) determined. Additionally, 19 new associations were registered and 191 unions affiliated with federations.

The Directorate of Labour reaffirmed its commitment to continue initiatives for the protection of workers’ rights, improvement of their working conditions, and overall welfare of the labour community.