KP Directorate of Transport launches public awareness drive on environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Transport on Monday started a week-long public awareness campaign from Peshawar Bus Terminal regarding clean environment and implementation of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).

Director of KP Transport Fahad Ikram Qazi inaugurated the campaign and said the drive was meant to create awareness among transporters regarding carbon monoxide gas and other poisonous gases released by motor vehicles.

He urged the motor owners to get their vehicles checked by Vehicles Engine Testing Service (VETS) and make those environment friendly, adding that the department collected Rs 40 million fine from owners of smoke emitting vehicles during the last two years.