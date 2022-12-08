UrduPoint.com

KP Disburses Rs. 3.5 Bln Among 14,585 Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

KP disburses Rs. 3.5 bln among 14,585 flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was the first to come up with a credible flood response plan to disburse Rs. 3.5 bln among 14,585 affectees.

In a statement, he said that the KP government had prioritised "speed and transparency" as two core values of "our entire flood response effort".

He said the activity was so prompt to reduce the impact of floods on hundreds of thousands of affectees and transparency was maintained at all levels.

The finance minister said that provinces should be at the front of all national efforts.

"Funds raised must flow to the respective provinces and not through a long and bureaucratic process," he maintained.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood All Government

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

41 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

4 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.