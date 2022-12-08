KP disburses Rs. 3.5 bln among 14,585 flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was the first to come up with a credible flood response plan to disburse Rs. 3.5 bln among 14,585 affectees.

In a statement, he said that the KP government had prioritised "speed and transparency" as two core values of "our entire flood response effort".

He said the activity was so prompt to reduce the impact of floods on hundreds of thousands of affectees and transparency was maintained at all levels.

The finance minister said that provinces should be at the front of all national efforts.

"Funds raised must flow to the respective provinces and not through a long and bureaucratic process," he maintained.