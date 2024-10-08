Open Menu

KP Districts Report Measles Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday reported a measles outbreak following a surge in cases of the disease.

A report from KP Health Department said during the current week 12t cases of measles were reported from different districts.

It said districts Bajaur topped the tally of cases as District Headquarters Hospital Khar received 21 measles patients during one week.

Given the number of measles cases from different districts, the report said from Peshawar 21 cases were reported while from Shangla 20, from Dera Ismail Khan 17 and from Malakand, 11 cases were reported.

From Bannu and Dir Lower, 10 cases each were reported while from Lower Kohistan 6, and from Swabi 9 cases of measles were reported.

