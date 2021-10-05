UrduPoint.com

KP Drafts Bill To Provide Online Registration Facility To Private Firms

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial government has drafted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Partnership Amendment Bill 2021 to provide online registration facility to the private firms, and sent it to the Standing Committee for suggestions.

An official document said on Tuesday that the bill presented by Provincial Minister for Labor, Shaukat Yousafzai in KP Assembly would provide a relief to the private firms in obtaining online registration.

It said representatives of the private firms registered with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under Partnership Act 1932 had to visit time and again for the registration of their firms that caused much inconvenience and problems for the firms.

Now, as information technology has been introduced in the entire sectors, under the amended bill all the firms would have the facility of online registration.

The Bill said performance of the private firms in enhancing trade and economic activities was praiseworthy and with approval of the new law, further convenience and opportunities would be provided to the private firms.

