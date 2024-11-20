KP Drug Control Team Educates Public On Safe Use Of Narcotic Medicines
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Directorate General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chemists and Druggists Union, organized an awareness campaign on the responsible use of narcotic medicines in the province.
The campaign aimed to educate the public and healthcare professionals about the importance of controlling the sale and consumption of narcotic drugs.
As part of the initiative, the Drug Control Team in Peshawar, along with local chemists, organized a peaceful walk in the heart of the city's bustling Namak Mandi, a major medicines market.
The event highlighted the dangers of the irrational or unauthorized use of narcotic medicines and emphasized that these drugs should only be dispensed with a valid prescription from a licensed doctor.
The Directorate General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services reassured the public that they are actively monitoring the sale and use of narcotic drugs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Any violation, such as the sale of narcotic drugs without a prescription, will be strictly addressed according to the Drug Act and associated rules.
The campaign received strong support from the chemists, who pledged to avoid selling narcotic medicines without proper prescriptions, reinforcing the message of responsible and controlled use of these drugs.
