KP earmarks billions of rupees for combating impacts of Climate Change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has earmarked a hefty amount in billions of rupees for combating impacts of climate change with focus on creating awareness among public and promotion of solar power generation.

According to budget documents, in the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, four billion rupees have been earmarked for solar energy generation through installation of panels in 11300 mosques in the province.

Rs. 15.8 billion is reserved for investment in hydel power generation in the province, reads the budget document.

An amount of Rs.

1.2 billion is reserved for TESCO (Tribal Electricity Supply Company) for launching of hydel projects in merged districts.

For promotion of eco-friendly tourism, an amount of Rs. 15.5 billion is reserved out of which Rs. 14.6 for developmental budget, Rs. 800 million for establishment of Special Developmental Institutions and Rs. 100 million for tourism police.

For increasing plantation, Rs. 1.8 billion has been reserved for Billion Tree Tsunami, Rs. 150 million on Climate Smart Farming, Rs. 100 million for Air Quality Test and Rs. 100 million for Climate Change Action Plan.