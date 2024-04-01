KP EC Issues Clarification On Statement Of KP Assembly Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday issued clarification on the statement made by the Speaker KP Assembly regarding Senate Election 2024.
He said that on March 10, 2024, the announcement of the appointment of the returning officer was shared with the secretary of the provincial assembly and on March 14, the election program and public notice were shared.
On March 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan sent a letter about the arrangements regarding holding of the Senate election and the polling day on April 02.
Similarly, the written instructions were also sent to the Secretary of the Provincial Assembly, for the voters in the Senate election on March 21, which was also confirmed on March 26.
Besides, the Election Commission was in constant contact with the Secretary of the Provincial Assembly regarding the Senate election.
APP/adi
