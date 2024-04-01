Open Menu

KP EC Issues Clarification On Statement Of KP Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KP EC issues clarification on statement of KP assembly speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday issued clarification on the statement made by the Speaker KP Assembly regarding Senate Election 2024.

He said that on March 10, 2024, the announcement of the appointment of the returning officer was shared with the secretary of the provincial assembly and on March 14, the election program and public notice were shared.

On March 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan sent a letter about the arrangements regarding holding of the Senate election and the polling day on April 02.

Similarly, the written instructions were also sent to the Secretary of the Provincial Assembly, for the voters in the Senate election on March 21, which was also confirmed on March 26.

Besides, the Election Commission was in constant contact with the Secretary of the Provincial Assembly regarding the Senate election.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly March April

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

6 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

2 hours ago
 All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

14 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

2 days ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

2 days ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan