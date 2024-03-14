Open Menu

KP EC Issues Public Notice For Senate Election

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KP EC issues public notice for Senate election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan on Thursday issued public notice for Senate Election 2024, as Returning Officer.

According to the schedule, these elections would be held on April 2, 2024 for seven general, two technocrats and scholars and two reserved seats for women.

The aspirants could submit their nomination papers on March 15 and 16 March to the Provincial Election Commissioner.

The list of candidates would be released on March 17, scrutiny of papers would be held till March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed till March 21.

The decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25, while the revised list would be released on March 26.

Candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

According to KP EC spokesman, so far 41 candidates for general seats, six for women and seven for technocrats have filed nomination papers.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Election Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March April Women Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

11 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

19 minutes ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

33 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

34 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

38 minutes ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

44 minutes ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

48 minutes ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

50 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

56 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan