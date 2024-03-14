KP EC Issues Public Notice For Senate Election
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan on Thursday issued public notice for Senate Election 2024, as Returning Officer.
According to the schedule, these elections would be held on April 2, 2024 for seven general, two technocrats and scholars and two reserved seats for women.
The aspirants could submit their nomination papers on March 15 and 16 March to the Provincial Election Commissioner.
The list of candidates would be released on March 17, scrutiny of papers would be held till March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed till March 21.
The decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25, while the revised list would be released on March 26.
Candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.
According to KP EC spokesman, so far 41 candidates for general seats, six for women and seven for technocrats have filed nomination papers.
APP/adi
