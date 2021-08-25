UrduPoint.com

KP EC Reviews Arrangements For Cantonment Board Polls Schedule For Sep 12

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:12 PM

KP EC reviews arrangements for Cantonment board polls schedule for Sep 12

Provincial Election Commission (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharifullah Marwat Wednesday visited different districts of the province and reviewed arrangements for the upcoming cantonment board elections to be held in seven districts of the province on September 12

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commission (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharifullah Marwat Wednesday visited different districts of the province and reviewed arrangements for the upcoming cantonment board elections to be held in seven districts of the province on September 12.

During his visit to Nowshera, Mardan and Abbottabad the PEC was informed that training of polling staff was underway, while district police officer briefed him about the security arrangements.

District Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers and Returning Officers and district election commissioners Abbottabad attended the meeting.

It was informed that cantonment board elections would be held on general seats in 33 wards of 11 cantonment boards of seven districts.

The Returning Officer said that a systematic logistics plan, security plan and communication plan for election equipment and polling staff including ballot papers is being finalized in collaboration with the district administration police and other concerned agencies.

He directed that in order to make the elections transparent and fair in all respects, the instructions of the Election Commission should be implemented.

He further said that polling would be held on September 12, from 8 am to 4 pm.

He appealed to all voters, especially women, to go to their polling stations fearlessly and exercise their right to vote in the Cantonment Board elections.

The PEC had already visited Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan and reviewed the preparations for the elections and finalized the arrangements.

