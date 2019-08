The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Monitoring Authority Bill, 2019 having been passed by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assented to by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

It was notified by Secretary Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.