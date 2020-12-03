UrduPoint.com
KP Education Boards Asked To Complete Student Facilitation Centres

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Taraqai Thursday directed head of boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to complete student facilitation centres at the earliest while appointing separate male and female staff members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Taraqai Thursday directed head of boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to complete student facilitation centres at the earliest while appointing separate male and female staff members.

Presiding over a meeting here he directed heads of the boards to also increase the number of banks for submission of fees and also introduce an online fee submission system to save precious time of students.

Shahram said that e-procurement is imperative for transparency and merit and directed the boards' heads to use the online e-procurement system in all the tenders.

The Minister also directed to fill the vacant post from Grade-7 and above through testing agencies besides completing this process on priority.

He also issued directives for installation cameras at examinations centres both in public and private schools and colleges for transparent conduct of examinations.

He also asked for drafting a policy for examination staff so that the same staff should not be deployed every time rather there should be a digital mechanism having all the details of examination staff.

On the occasion the minister informed that at present 70 percent work has been completed on installation of cameras and all the schools have been asked to get certificates in this connection. It was also said that work on increasing the number of banks is also in process.

The meeting was attended by secretary education Nadeem Aslam, Special Secretary Zarif Almani, chairmen of all boards of intermediate and secondary education KP and officials of the education department.

