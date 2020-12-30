KP education department notifies promotion Haripur teachers

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :On the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), the Elementary and Secondary Education Department KPK Wednesday notified the promotion of teachers of district Haripur.

According to the notification issued by District Education Officer (DEO) Haripur, Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, as many as 9 SCT teachers have been promoted to SST while one case was differed due to some discrepancies.

From the cadre of Qari, SAT, STT and SDM one each was promoted to SST general post, 5 Primary teachers were also promoted to SST general post. On science teacher quota 6, DM 1 was promoted to SST.

The promoted teachers were included Omer Malik, Firdous Khan, Zia Khalid, Mahboob Elahi, Niaz Hussain Shah, Shamraiz Khan, Sidique ul Hassan and Muhammad Ibrahim.

The promotion orders for SSTs were issued two weeks ago in all over KPK except district Haripur where teachers community was distressed and they were of the opinion that the seniority of the district Haripur teachers would also be affected by the delay and they will go on the bottom.

They have also demanded from the education department to opt a uniform policy for the promotion which can protect the seniority of the teachers.