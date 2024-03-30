- Home
KP Education Department Takes Action Against Teachers With Zero Matriculation Exam Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken action against teachers in government schools with zero results in matriculation exams.
District Education Officers in 2 tribal areas and 12 districts, including Peshawar, have been authorized to enforce discipline rules.
A total of 39 government schools in 12 districts, including Abbottabad, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Momand, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, and Peshawar, have been identified for having teachers with zero results.
If teachers fail to provide a satisfactory explanation to the show cause notice issued by the Education Department within 7 days, they will face disciplinary action under Disciplinary Rules 2011.
The teachers with zero results include CT, AT, Primary school Headteacher, PTC, Head Master, and DM, all of whom are in grade 15 and below.
