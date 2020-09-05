UrduPoint.com
KP Education Department To Conduct Random Coronavirus Tests

Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conduct random coronavirus tests of teachers, staff and students in all public and private schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conduct random coronavirus tests of teachers, staff and students in all public and private schools.

The education Department has informed all the school heads that teams from Health Department will visit all private and public schools for random coronavirus tests.

Seeking cooperation from schools' staff and administration, the Education Department said samples for coronavirus test will be obtained randomly and not from the entire staff or students.

These tests will be conducted in open spaces of the schools.

The Education Department sources said that coronavirus tests of teachers and school staff will be conducted before opening of the schools while tests of students will be conducted after 15 September when the schools opened.

The decision was taken to gather information on positive coronavirus cases and to contain spread of the virus.

