KP Education Department to observe solidarity with Kashmiris every Friday

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has decided to observe solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir every Friday by holding rallies from 12pm to 12:30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has decided to observe solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir every Friday by holding rallies from 12pm to 12:30.

In a notification issued here Monday, it was said that all the allied institutions of education department including public and private schools would hold rallies on Friday from 12PM to 12:30PM to express solidarity with people of Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, all the offices of education department would remain closed for half and hour while Directors, Managing Directors, Chairmen, Principals and head of schools would lead the rallies.