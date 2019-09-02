UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Education Department To Observe Solidarity With Kashmiris Every Friday

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:49 PM

KP Education Department to observe solidarity with Kashmiris every Friday

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has decided to observe solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir every Friday by holding rallies from 12pm to 12:30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has decided to observe solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir every Friday by holding rallies from 12pm to 12:30.

In a notification issued here Monday, it was said that all the allied institutions of education department including public and private schools would hold rallies on Friday from 12PM to 12:30PM to express solidarity with people of Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, all the offices of education department would remain closed for half and hour while Directors, Managing Directors, Chairmen, Principals and head of schools would lead the rallies.

Related Topics

Occupied Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Lead All From

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

1 hour ago

Amazon Fires Risk Unlocking Carbon Mass Stored in ..

39 seconds ago

One killed eight injured in Mosque firing in Tank

42 seconds ago

MoCC to launch Clean Green Index in 20 cities for ..

44 seconds ago

7th Pak-China Business Forum - Industrial Expo 201 ..

49 seconds ago

Kashmir issue primarily involves fate of 16 mln pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.