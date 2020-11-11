KP Education Dept, Microsoft agreed to work for imparting computer education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department taking a step forward towards digital transformation agreed in principal to collaborate with microsoft with an aim to equip students with contemporary computer education.

A meeting to this effect was held on Wednesday in Civil Secretariat with CM aide on Information Kamran Bangash in the chair and attended by Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan, members of KP Information Technology board and representatives of Microsoft.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that computer literacy of students is among priorities of government and necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objective.

He also invited suggestions of Microsoft and said their proposals and recommendations would also help to achieve goal of 'Digital Pakistan'.

He said that computer advancement would help continuing education process during corona pandemic adding government has successfully held online classes during corona spread.

He said that Higher Education Department is committed to provide modern computer education to about 10,000 students of computer science. He also welcomed participation of stakeholders and said that government would achieve the target of Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.