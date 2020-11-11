UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Education Dept, Microsoft Agreed To Work For Imparting Computer Education

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP Education Dept, Microsoft agreed to work for imparting computer education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department taking a step forward towards digital transformation agreed in principal to collaborate with microsoft with an aim to equip students with contemporary computer education.

A meeting to this effect was held on Wednesday in Civil Secretariat with CM aide on Information Kamran Bangash in the chair and attended by Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan, members of KP Information Technology board and representatives of Microsoft.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that computer literacy of students is among priorities of government and necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objective.

He also invited suggestions of Microsoft and said their proposals and recommendations would also help to achieve goal of 'Digital Pakistan'.

He said that computer advancement would help continuing education process during corona pandemic adding government has successfully held online classes during corona spread.

He said that Higher Education Department is committed to provide modern computer education to about 10,000 students of computer science. He also welcomed participation of stakeholders and said that government would achieve the target of Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

42 seconds ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

1 minute ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

4 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.