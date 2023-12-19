KP education deptt announces winter vacations from Dec 23 to 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education on Tuesday notified winter vacations from December 23 to 31 in the plain areas and from December 23 to February 29 in hilly and snowy areas.

A notification issued here said that all the public and private educational institutions of the province would remain closed as per the announcement.

APP/adi