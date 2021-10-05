UrduPoint.com

KP Education Deptt Enroll 164,000 More Children In Schools

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP Education deptt enroll 164,000 more children in schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has shown appreciating performance during the recently launched enrollment campaign by bringing about 1,64,000 more children to school than the set target of 800,000.

This was disclosed by Provincial Minister for Education, Sharam Khan Tarakai in a statement appeared on social media on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister said the government had set the target of 800,000 children for getting them admitted in schools, but on conclusion of campaign an additional number of 1,64000 children were enrolled.

A total of 964, 531 children, both boys and girls, were enrolled in school in the recent enrollment campaign launched in the province, he added.

Sharam Tarakai appreciated the role played by teachers in bringing maximum number of children to schools which also depicts there dedication to duty and seriousness in improving literacy rate of the country.

He said after a long break due to corona pandemic in the country, the enrollment campaign was launched and proved to be highly successful.

It was not an easy task to bring out of school children to school due to long break in studies because of corona prevention lockdown, but the teachers and administration staff of Education Department worked very hard and with full dedication, Sharam added.

Sharing gender break up of the total figure of admitted students, he said 514474 are boys while 463057 are girls who got admission in different government schools.

He said government is fully focusing on improving literacy rate in the province and taking measures for reducing ratio of drop out children.

